Lucas farm seeks to be one of the most haunted places in America

LUCAS, Ohio (WCMH) — You can help local state park be “Best Haunt” in America.

Malabar Farm State Park is a contender for the 10 Best Most Haunted Destinations in America.

The park’s story centers around a 23-year-old woman with learning disabilities killing her family with rat poison. If that’s not disturbing enough, the reason behind it makes it work: she wanted to meet a boy-next-door.

Malabar Farm it’s still a working farm. Tours are available on the property that sits among rolling hills, creeks, and livestock.

Mark Jordan, a former staff member and historian, wrote a play about the murders. He also cited his experience with the paranormal.

“One of the creepiest things I experienced was one night in the barn,” recalled Jordan. “It’s about midnight when suddenly I see this sign that we had made with the phrase ‘mysterious deaths’ light up brightly.”

Jordan explained nobody was there, because he had locked the area up.

Eric Heis works for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He has been in the “haunted” home a number of times. One visit shocked him.

“I had a camera and was filming this chair that people said they saw a ghost sitting in and I started feeling electric waves going up my arm,” Heis said. “The ghost hunter that was with us said when you feel electric waves going up your arm or head, for example, that’s a ghost touching you.”

You can decide for yourself by visiting the park. Or you can visit its Facebook page to vote to make it the spookiest in the country.