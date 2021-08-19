Lt. Governor Husted weighs in on Ohio welcoming Afghan refugees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Around a dozen governors have formally declared that their states will welcome Afghan refugees after Taliban forces seized power in the country over the weekend.

The Pentagon says its goal is to get up to 9,000 people on flights and out of Afghanistan each day.

The governors of Utah, Maryland, California, and South Carolina are among the bipartisan group, NBC News reports.

Utah was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution. We understand the pain caused by forced migration and appreciate the contributions of refugees in our communities.



Today we sent a letter to @POTUS expressing our desire in helping those who are fleeing Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ZuAnjMNEgY — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) August 18, 2021

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted told NBC4 Thursday he and Governor Mike DeWine have not had a conversation about their administration making a formal proclamation, but he echos what these other states are saying.

“We certainly have an obligation to the Afghan people who were helpful to protecting our U.S. military, during their time… to make sure that we’re protecting them at this point in time,” Husted stated. “And so I’m sure if any of the people who were allies to the men and women of our armed forces [are] looking at a place to go, and they have something to offer, I’m sure the people of Ohio would welcome them.”