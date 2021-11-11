COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The State of Ohio is designating the month of November as the “Hire a Veteran” month. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said the month raises awareness for the state’s year-round initiative where Ohio Means Jobs gives priority of service to veterans looking for employment.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services estimates nearly 750,000 veterans call Ohio home, the sixth-largest population of vets in the United States. In order to help Ohio service members transition from active duty into meaningful civilian jobs, 7,000 Ohio companies designate themselves as “Military Friendly” across the state.

“For the veteran, it helps you navigate this whole world, like how do you know if you’re sitting who is a veteran-friendly employer? who wants your particular talents, well in 7,000 cases across Ohio, we’re going to get you to the front of the line, so that those employers that want people like you are going to know how to find you so much easier,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

Apprentice Ohio also offers a special program for veterans to learn additional job skills. Ohio was also recently designated as a Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For additional information on Ohio Means Jobs, visit: https://ohiomeansjobs.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/omj/