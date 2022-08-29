COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio.

On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased their efforts to make the potential factory a reality.

“Ohio’s advanced manufacturing future is bright,” DeWine said in a news release. “With automakers moving to manufacture more and more electric vehicles, we want Honda to expand its operation in Ohio.”

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that a U.S. factory for Honda is planned to be built in the Buckeye State, with construction beginning early in 2023 and mass production of EV batteries to start in 2025.

On Monday, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted tweeted the report with the caption, “More to come soon on this.”

Honda has multiple manufacturing sites in Ohio, the largest in Union County near Marysville, which has been open since 1982.

“For almost 40 years, Ohio has been at the center of Honda’s North American vehicle production, and we are working with Honda and LG to ensure that they choose Ohio for this new electric battery plant,” DeWine said.

The report comes just one week before the groundbreaking of Intel’s two semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany planned for Sept. 9, where President Joe Biden is expected to be in attendance.