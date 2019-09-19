‘Loyal’ Delaware County Sheriff’s K9 named Rondo dies

A Delaware County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Rondo, who has been described as a loyal partner and beloved pet, has died.

He was 12-years-old.

The sheriff’s office announced his death on Facebook on Wednesday.

He served the Delaware County community as part of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit from 2009 until his retirement in 2016, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

“We extend our sympathies to Rondo’s handler, Deputy Dave Johnson, and his family, who will mourn the loss of Rondo the deepest. Our K-9 Unit — Essac, Cash & Kahless — will carry on in Rondo’s memory.”