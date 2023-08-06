The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but financial inequality prevails within its borders. That divide is growing, especially between the poorest and richest U.S. residents.

The middle class is shrinking. In 2021, just half of adults lived in a middle-income household, a huge drop from 61% in the 70s. This dip meant some middle-class adults broke into the high-income bracket. At the same time, the share of lower-income residents is growing: 29% of adults lived in low-income households in 2021, compared to 25% in 1971.

Wages over this period grew at all income levels, but the rich got significantly higher bumps. Pew Charitable Trusts found that high incomes grew 69% over the past 50 years, while low incomes grew just 45%. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and further exposed these harsh financial gaps.

The difference in pay for the highest- and lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. last year was over eightfold: from about $28,000 for entertainment attendants to over $251,000 for physicians. Nationally, most of the lowest-paying jobs are in the leisure and accommodation fields: think folks who work in food establishments, at hotels, at recreational facilities like pools and amusement parks, and other service jobs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Columbus. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Woodworkers, all other

– Median annual wage: $31,210

– Median hourly wage: $15.00

– Total employment: 80 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Switchboard operators, including answering service

– Median annual wage: $31,200

– Median hourly wage: $15.00

– Total employment: 360 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Slaughterers and meat packers

– Median annual wage: $31,150

– Median hourly wage: $14.98

– Total employment: 130 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Motor vehicle operators, all other

– Median annual wage: $30,960

– Median hourly wage: $14.88

– Total employment: 470 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

– Median annual wage: $30,910

– Median hourly wage: $14.86

– Total employment: 1,050 people (0.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

– Median annual wage: $30,870

– Median hourly wage: $14.84

– Total employment: 220 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $30,800

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 1,190 people (1.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Cooks, restaurant

– Median annual wage: $30,760

– Median hourly wage: $14.79

– Total employment: 9,040 people (8.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Couriers and messengers

– Median annual wage: $30,580

– Median hourly wage: $14.70

– Total employment: 480 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

– Median annual wage: $30,520

– Median hourly wage: $14.67

– Total employment: 570 people (0.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Funeral attendants

– Median annual wage: $30,410

– Median hourly wage: $14.62

– Total employment: 260 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Personal care and service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $30,400

– Median hourly wage: $14.61

– Total employment: 250 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Parking attendants

– Median annual wage: $30,170

– Median hourly wage: $14.51

– Total employment: 640 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Security guards

– Median annual wage: $30,080

– Median hourly wage: $14.46

– Total employment: 7,640 people (7.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

– Median annual wage: $30,010

– Median hourly wage: $14.43

– Total employment: 14,010 people (13.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Concierges

– Median annual wage: $29,950

– Median hourly wage: $14.40

– Total employment: 80 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

– Median annual wage: $29,860

– Median hourly wage: $14.36

– Total employment: 2,660 people (2.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Telemarketers

– Median annual wage: $29,830

– Median hourly wage: $14.34

– Total employment: 1,460 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Preschool teachers, except special education

– Median annual wage: $29,580

– Median hourly wage: $14.22

– Total employment: 3,640 people (3.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Retail salespersons

– Median annual wage: $29,290

– Median hourly wage: $14.08

– Total employment: 22,670 people (21.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

– Median annual wage: $29,140

– Median hourly wage: $14.01

– Total employment: 1,100 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Substitute teachers, short-term

– Median annual wage: $29,030

– Median hourly wage: $13.96

– Total employment: 930 people (0.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Food preparation workers

– Median annual wage: $28,860

– Median hourly wage: $13.87

– Total employment: 3,700 people (3.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Food servers, nonrestaurant

– Median annual wage: $28,790

– Median hourly wage: $13.84

– Total employment: 2,490 people (2.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Floral designers

– Median annual wage: $28,770

– Median hourly wage: $13.83

– Total employment: 490 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

– Median annual wage: $28,650

– Median hourly wage: $13.77

– Total employment: 740 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Tour and travel guides

– Median annual wage: $28,480

– Median hourly wage: $13.69

– Total employment: 200 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Crossing guards and flaggers

– Median annual wage: $28,460

– Median hourly wage: $13.68

– Total employment: 450 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $28,280

– Median hourly wage: $13.60

– Total employment: Not available

#21. Animal caretakers

– Median annual wage: $28,100

– Median hourly wage: $13.51

– Total employment: 2,080 people (1.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Childcare workers

– Median annual wage: $28,050

– Median hourly wage: $13.49

– Total employment: 3,470 people (3.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

– Median annual wage: $27,980

– Median hourly wage: $13.45

– Total employment: 4,240 people (3.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

– Median annual wage: $27,960

– Median hourly wage: $13.44

– Total employment: 1,230 people (1.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

– Median annual wage: $27,810

– Median hourly wage: $13.37

– Total employment: 1,230 people (1.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Home health and personal care aides

– Median annual wage: $27,620

– Median hourly wage: $13.28

– Total employment: 22,020 people (20.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Waiters and waitresses

– Median annual wage: $27,360

– Median hourly wage: $13.16

– Total employment: 13,310 people (12.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Fast food and counter workers

– Median annual wage: $26,970

– Median hourly wage: $12.96

– Total employment: 26,880 people (25.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

– Median annual wage: $26,940

– Median hourly wage: $12.95

– Total employment: 2,180 people (2.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Cashiers

– Median annual wage: $26,710

– Median hourly wage: $12.84

– Total employment: 20,770 people (19.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $25,990

– Median hourly wage: $12.49

– Total employment: Not available

#10. Cooks, fast food

– Median annual wage: $25,840

– Median hourly wage: $12.43

– Total employment: 4,090 people (3.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

– Median annual wage: $25,710

– Median hourly wage: $12.36

– Total employment: 130 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Dishwashers

– Median annual wage: $25,290

– Median hourly wage: $12.16

– Total employment: 2,420 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Driver/sales workers

– Median annual wage: $24,680

– Median hourly wage: $11.87

– Total employment: 5,940 people (5.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Recreation workers

– Median annual wage: $24,650

– Median hourly wage: $11.85

– Total employment: 2,280 people (2.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Bartenders

– Median annual wage: $24,550

– Median hourly wage: $11.80

– Total employment: 3,680 people (3.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Amusement and recreation attendants

– Median annual wage: $22,680

– Median hourly wage: $10.90

– Total employment: 2,280 people (2.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

– Median annual wage: $22,640

– Median hourly wage: $10.89

– Total employment: 2,950 people (2.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

– Median annual wage: $22,450

– Median hourly wage: $10.79

– Total employment: 840 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Cooks, short order

– Median annual wage: $21,770

– Median hourly wage: $10.46

– Total employment: 2,020 people (1.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)