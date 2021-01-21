Loud roar of F-16s may soon be heard over Columbus during night-time training

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohioans may soon hear the roar of F-16 fighter jets overhead as the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing conducts night training.

The training is scheduled to begin on January 21 and last until about 7:30 p.m., as long as the weather cooperates.

The 180th Fighter Wing hails from Toledo and will conduct its training from the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

The Guard says the planes may fly over central Ohio, depending on a variety of factors. Although they normally train during daylight hours, night-time flying is part of the Guard’s overall readiness training.

