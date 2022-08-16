COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When most people think of the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, they may think about adopting dogs. One of the more extensive services the shelter offers is keeping dogs healthy until they are reclaimed.

“We are a 24-hour operation. While we’re not open for adoptions and redemptions 24 hours, we have our officers that are patrolling the county picking up lost dogs and different situations,” said FCDS Assistant Director Dwayne Young.

Most of us know them as dog catchers. These folks bring the lost dogs back to the shelter and make sure they are healthy. All stray dogs picked up by animal care and control officers are taken to the shelter at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. They also receive many stray dogs that are turned in.

If your dog is lost, the first thing to do is start the search immediately. According to the FCDS, most dogs are found close to home. Click here for a complete list of things to accomplish when searching for a lost dog.

The second most important thing to do is get to the shelter as soon as possible to file a lost dog report. You need to identify your dog in person and the shelter cannot accomplish this over the phone or email.

Should you be fortunate enough to find your dog at the shelter, you need to know their policies.

Redemption policies

To claim a lost dog from the Shelter you must be 18 or older and have a valid picture ID. Cash or card payments are accepted for redemptions.

It would be helpful to bring proof of a current dog license and rabies immunization, as well as verification that your dog has been spayed or neutered. If there is no proof of the dog’s rabies vaccination, the veterinary staff will re-immunize the dog before releasing the animal.

Redemption fees

For spayed/neutered dogs, the cost of redemption includes a one-time $20 impound fee plus $20 boarding fee for each day that the dog has been impounded.

For unaltered dogs, the cost of redemption includes a one-time $40 impound fee plus a $20 boarding fee for each day that the dog has been impounded.

If the dog does not have a current license or rabies tag there will be additional fees for those items. Dogs will not be released without a current license.

**You can now purchase a microchip for $10 upon reclaiming your dog. Microchips trace the dog back to the owner’s information upon scanning a dog for a chip, making it easier for you to get your dog back.

During the Clear the Shelters event, all impound, and boarding fees will be waived for lost dogs:

All week long. To qualify for waived fees:

Lost dogs must be reclaimed by their owners within two days of impound

Agree to a free microchip with registration

*Owner pays the Franklin County Dog License fee of $18

Below is a complete list of the Clear the Shelters event.

FRANKLIN COUNTY DOG SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER

All sleepover supplies will be provided. You provide your houseguest with a comfy place to rest their heads and lots of love while letting the shelter provide the rest.

Should you fall in love with your houseguest, most adoptions can be finalized over the phone at a later date (waived adoption fee* will still apply!)

Hosts must be able to pick up and return their houseguest within the specified dates/times. This event is not limited to Franklin County residents.

**Interested adopters may also visit the shelter on Saturday or Sunday (8/20 – 8/21) to participate in the sleepover event with an available dog.

Event Schedule

Tuesday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Wednesday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

-Come out and meet our adoptable dogs at Huntington Park on Wednesday, August 17th, as the Columbus Clippers take on Toledo.

Thursday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Friday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Saturday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Sunday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

CLOSED FOR CLEANING Monday

(Open for lost dog reclaims only. No adoptions)