Lost Lands Music Fest has neighbors prepping for a noisy weekend

THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lost Lands Music Festival is underway at Legend Valley and those who live nearby are preparing for what may be a noisy weekend.

The festival features dozens of electronic dance music, or EDM, acts. In past years, the bass from the festival could be heard for miles.

“You can’t sleep,” said Denise Glaub, who lives in nearby Edgewater Beach. “You can’t even hear your TV sometimes because they’re so loud.”

The festival has even prompted the Heath Police Department to notify residents that there is nothing they can do about the noise from the event.

“It’s an event way outside the city,” Chief Dave Haren said. “We have no jurisdiction there. We’ll do whatever we can, but we can’t stop the music.”

In response to the past issues, Legend Valley owner Steve Trickle said changes have been made to this year’s festival.

“It’s to try to be a good neighbor,” he said. “We built taller stages and directed the sound down more this year. As of last night, we had the main stage cranking and we didn’t have one noise complaint this year, so far.”

Additionally, organizers have said the music will stop at midnight on Friday and Saturday. It will stop at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Last year, two festival guests died of suspected overdoses. Trickle also said there is an effort to prevent that from happening again.

“We do have drug-sniffing dogs,” he explained. “Everyone that comes in the festival, their cars are searched. If it hits on a car, they’re pulled into a secondary search and sometimes we find stuff, sometimes we don’t.”

The Lost Lands Music Festival concludes Sunday.