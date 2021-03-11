Looming on governor’s student catch up plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– School districts across Ohio only have 3 weeks until they have to turn their plans in to the state on how they plan to help students catch on this past school year.

April 1st is that deadline.

At this point, out of Ohio’s 610 school districts, only 9 have submitted a plan at this time.

Districts we spoke to see this is something that needs to span beyond on Summer.

“Just create something to provide additional opportunity and additional time for those who are able and want to,” explained Brian Bowser, saying this is optional for families.

He’s with South Western City schools and says his district is looking at three-time frames. June, August and after school programming for the next school year.

All of it is geared to student success.

“In reading and literacy, it was almost exactly the same where we saw some of those gaps where just a little bit of mathematics, concept-based skills and so that’s where we wanted to target,” he explained, saying they have a focus.

Hilliard City School District Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen says Math is a target for his school but also, “We have to include the arts, we have to include sports opportunities we have to include music. Our hopes this summer is to have some summer bands and summer theaters and make a lot of our athletic camps free for the community.”

Hilliard’s Summer programming will be holistic and focus on those who need the help. Marschhausen says putting a plan out is one thing, the implementation will also take quite some work.

“Now it comes to who’s going to drive the buses what teachers wanna staff the classrooms what are the cut scores as we look at the standardized tests how are we going to identify those gaps? Even after April 1st there’s an awful lot of attention to detail that we have to pay to this plan to make sure it’s ready to roll.

Here is a list of schools that have submitted their plans. These are being received by the Ohio Department of Health: