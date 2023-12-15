PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A lakeside Ohio home is on the market for $4.9 million, listed as a spectacular waterfront property inside a gated boating community.

The 10,078-square-foot home was built in 2000. (Courtesy Photo/Kenneth Spero with Howard Hanna)

Located at 2888 N. Coho Drive, the property sits on 0.55 of an acre within Catawba Island on the shore of Lake Erie. The home is part of the Harbor Island neighborhood, a gated collection of custom-built properties featuring luxury amenities.

Constructed in 2000, the 10,078-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and a four-car garage. Inside, a staircase and furniture sporting the home’s rustic aesthetic frames the double-door entry featuring a cherry-paneled, 1,400-pound lift capacity elevator leading to several living spaces.

To the right, an entertaining room is home to a full-size kitchen and bar, pool table and indoor jacuzzi. An exercise room rounds out the bottom floor. Up the stairs, the sprawling master bedroom can be found to the right with walk-in closets, an en suite bathroom and access to the top balcony.

The home’s kitchen across the hall with a spacious island leads to the home’s main living and dining rooms, with sweeping views of the lake. Several guest bedrooms and two additional offices complete the top floor. Down the elevator, guests can access the large exterior deck that features an adjustable 20,000-pound-capacity “hurricane-style” boat lift.

View more photos of the property listed by Kenneth Spero with Howard Hanna here.