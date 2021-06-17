Look! Columbus Zoo welcomes baby elephant calf, sea lion pup

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has welcomed two new additions, an Asian elephant calf and a California sea lion pup.

The zoo released photos of each on Thursday.

“There are so many reasons why these births are cause for celebration,” Columbus Zoo interim President/CEO Jerry Borin said. “Certainly, these babies are adorable, but they also represent the science, expertise, and collaboration across internal teams and other facilities as we collectively work to help protect these incredible species.”

Asian Elephant Calf

On Wednesday at 8:48 p.m., the Zoo welcomed the much-anticipated birth of a male Asian elephant calf.

The calf appears to be strong and was observed nursing shortly after birth. While he currently prefers to stand closely between Phoebe’s legs, the calf is also starting to be curious of his surroundings behind the scenes in the Zoo’s elephant and rhino building.

His mother, Phoebe, who is 33 years old, was pregnant for 22 months.

California Sea Lion Pup

During the early morning hours Thursday, the Zoo’s Pinniped team in the Adventure Cove region celebrated the arrival of a sea lion pup.

The pup was born to Lovell, who will be turning 6 in July. Lovell is being attentive to her nursing pup, whose sex has not yet been determined. The pup is already quite active but won’t be ready for swim lessons with mom until Lovell determines her calf is ready. For now, they will continue to bond behind the scenes.