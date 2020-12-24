Long lines mark Carfagna’s last Christmas along 161 before moving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s one of the busiest days of the year for one beloved Columbus business.

Carfagna’s Market up on the North side is celebrating its last Christmas along State Route 161. And if you were there Christmas Eve, you were most likely searching and searching for parking.

We caught up with Dino Carfagna, one of the co-owners, who says this moment is bittersweet: a packed lot and a big line for pickup.

“This is our time of the year, the 23rd and 24th,” said Carfagna.

A Carfagna Christmas rush is tradition for many.

“I was waiting about thirty minutes outside in the cold and rain just to get into the shop for the holidays,” said Eric Hagiam.

Stevan Barendse was waiting outside for pickup.

“Everyone’s been friendly, so it’s nice with the Christmas spirit.”

Dino says this Christmas is one he’ll keep close to his heart.

“Actually, my generation this was where I basically grew up as a working and things of that nature.”

The Carfagna name is moving north to Polaris in the spring.

“The good part about this is our kids are going to be coming into the business to bring on that fourth generation and also we’re gonna have parking,” Carfagna said with a laugh.

And customers are more than happy to see what’s next.

“I live about 20 minutes driving away, and I’m driving especially for this first because I love the product here,” said Hagiam, saying a little further is no problem for him.

Barendse says he’ll miss them along 161, but “this is obviously been a staple for a long time in this neighborhood, but looking forward to what they’ve got going on in the future and how they can expand.”

The Carfagna’s have been in business since 1937. The support during the pandemic means everything to them.

“And people are just being fantastic and great you know and I think they’re kind of like celebrating that we might be coming to the end of this.” Carfagna said about the hopeful end to the coronavirus impacts.