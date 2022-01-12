LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to a surge of staff-related absences, classes are cancelled for the London City School District according to Superintendent Lou Kramer on Wednesday.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after the holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr..

“In order to continue to serve families, our Champions Child Care program will remain open on both Thursday and Friday this week,” the superintendent said on the district’s web page.

“The bus to Tolles Career and Technical Center will leave LHS at 7:30 am and return by 3:10 pm each day. Students wanting transportation should arrange to meet at the high school prior to 7:30 am.”

Both canceled days this week will be treated as calamity days, the superintendent said.