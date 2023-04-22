LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Madison County after a man was found inside his home with a gunshot wound and later died on Friday afternoon.

According to London police, officers were sent to a home on the 200 block of Washington Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. after a caller reported a man was unresponsive. When police arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound and had him taken to Madison Health for treatment.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. London police say this is being investigated as a homicide. London law enforcement will be assisted by the Madison County sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.