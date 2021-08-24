Madison-Plains schools to require masks for two weeks

London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks.
Sitting in a classroom.

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Madison-Plains Local School District announced Tuesday that it would require masks for all students and staff for the next two weeks due to 12 COVID-19 cases in the district.

In a post to the district’s Facebook page, the mask requirement begins Wednesday, Aug. 25.

In addition to 12 active cases, the district is reporting 88 people currently quarantined within the district.

“These numbers will likely continue to get worse if something is not done,” district superintendent Chad Eisler wrote in the Facebook post.

The district will evaluate the mask mandate every two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Local Paralympian looks to defend gold medal

Race to replace Rob Portman

Free fan distribution

Car title investigation

OSU announces COVID-19 vaccine requirment

Homicide investigation

More Local News