Madison-Plains schools to require masks for two weeks

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Madison-Plains Local School District announced Tuesday that it would require masks for all students and staff for the next two weeks due to 12 COVID-19 cases in the district.

In a post to the district’s Facebook page, the mask requirement begins Wednesday, Aug. 25.

In addition to 12 active cases, the district is reporting 88 people currently quarantined within the district.

“These numbers will likely continue to get worse if something is not done,” district superintendent Chad Eisler wrote in the Facebook post.

The district will evaluate the mask mandate every two weeks.