LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A police officer is recovering after his patrol vehicle was hit head-on by an impaired driver early Saturday morning in Madison County.

According to London Ohio police, a marked cruiser was hit head-on by a suspected impaired driver at 2:49 a.m. on West High Street near Midway Street. Following that collision, the vehicle of the impaired driver crashed into a utility pole. Both vehicles took extensive damage.

A police officer is recovering after his patrol vehicle was hit head-on by an impaired driver early Saturday morning in Madison County.(Courtesy Photo/London Ohio police)

The impaired driver was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with “serious visible injuries,” per London PD. The officer was treated at Madison health with minor injuries as the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins its investigation of the crash.

“We are thankful the officer was able to react to take some evasive action, reducing the potential for serious injury.” said London police in a statement.