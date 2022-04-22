LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, and four have been taken to area hospitals in a five-vehicle crash at 8:40 Friday evening.

Ohio Department of Transportation said that I-70 East has been closed at SR-29 West Jefferson after a call came in as a car on fire.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, medics pronounced two people dead at the scene. Two people were taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center, and two others were taken to Grant Medical Center.

The multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes from SR29 to SR142, said OSHP.

At 10:40 p.m., wreckers were on scene. But the roads have not opened, said OSHP dispatchers.

MADISON CO: I-70 East CLOSED at SR-29/West Jefferson (MM: 80.6), due to a crash. Use alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/3tsacqEsWZ — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) April 23, 2022

