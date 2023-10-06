LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has called in a hazmat team Friday afternoon to its headquarters after receiving a suspicious package.

Attorney General Dave Yost’s office confirmed the building in London was “following our protocol to handle it” after being sent a package. A photo taken at the scene showed members of the Columbus Division of Fire’s Hazardous Materials Support Unit setting up equipment and wearing hazmat suits outside of the headquarters, located at 1560 OH-56.

As of 2 p.m., neither the fire department nor the attorney general’s office have shared any details related to what might be inside the package, or if either group knows who sent it.