LONDON, Ohio (WCMH)– The London Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say was involved in a stabbing Monday morning.

They are looking for 31-year-old Justin Curtis (pictured below). Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault for Curtis.

31-year-old Justin Curtis wanted by London PD on suspicion of felonious assault.

PHOTO: London PD

If you know his whereabouts, please call 740-852-1414.