Logan-Hocking superintendent, middle school employee test positive for COVID-19

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of the Logan-Hocking School District as well as a non-teaching employee of the district’s middle school have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Monte Bainter announced the cases in letters to parents on Sunday.

Monte Bainter

Bainter wrote he was tested and quarantined on Friday after coming into contact with someone with the coronavirus. He received his results on Saturday.

According to the letter, Bainter visited some of the schools in the district this past week and was impressed with the district’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

“As we also knew, we would need our comprehensive plan in place when positive COVID-19 cases emerged,” Bainter wrote in the letter announcing his diagnosis. “I am now testing the very system I helped to create.”

Bainter wrote that all district buildings including the administrative office are being deeply cleaned per the county health department.

The next step is to identify anyone that Bainter has been in contact with closer than six feet for more than 15 minutes since Thursday, he wrote in the letter.

“I share this information with you to be transparent with the facts, to reassure you, that when information is shared, it will be timely and accurate,” Bainter wrote.

Per the district’s policy, the non-teaching employee has not been identified.