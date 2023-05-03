LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Logan High School evacuated students and other local schools are under a lockdown on Wednesday after a potential threat was discovered in a bathroom.

Logan High School has begun letting students leave early after a “suspicious object” was found in a bathroom, according to the Logan-Hocking Schools superintendent’s office. The district said all students are safe and bus riders will be transported home by their normal bus. Student pick-up is being set up at the Chieftain Center.

The district said the investigation into the object is ongoing and more information will be released as soon as possible.

This is a developing story and NBC4 will provide updates as they are available.