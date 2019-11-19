Logan County mom pleads guilty to murder in death of 3 sons

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2015, file photo, Brittany Pilkington, right, and her attorney, Marc Triplett, listen as a judge sets a bond in Bellefontaine, Ohio. An Ohio judge has delayed the trial of Pilkington, a woman accused of suffocating her three young sons out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them. The judge granted the extension on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, and ordered all motions to be filed by March 17. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brittany Pilkington, the Logan County mom who smothered two of her infant sons and a four-year-old son, pleaded guilty in Logan County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Pilkington, 27, of Bellefontaine, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of murder. She will serve seven years for involuntary manslaughter and an indeterminate amount of time for both murder counts. The time for each murder count will be added to the time served for involuntary manslaughter.

Pilkington was originally charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

She confessed to smothering her children shortly after she was arrested in 2016. A part of her confession was thrown out by Logan County courts.

Over a 13-month period, she is accused of smothering her infant son Niall in 2014, 4-year-old son Gavin less than a year later and infant son Noah in 2015.

Pilkington has been in jail since she was arrested and charged.