Lockdown lifted at Burroughs Elementary after shooting near school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting near Burroughs Elementary that caused the school to go on a precautionary lockdown.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:46am, Wednesday, officers were called to the 600 block of Burgess Avenue.  

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.  

A spokesperson with Columbus City Schools says Burroughs Elementary School went on a precautionary lockdown while police investigated, but it has since been lifted.  

Police did not release any suspect information. 

