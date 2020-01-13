Local winter sports resorts still have snow despite spring-like start to 2020

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH)– The mild start to 2020 might be good for the home heating bills, but it’s not so great for those trying to keep snow on the ground at local ski and snowboarding hills.

Despite the spring-like weather this past weekend, Snow Trails in Mansfield is still open and hoping for a big MLK Day long weekend.

“That’s always a great weekend for us. We’re looking for snow making to return Thursday, and then again Saturday night, so we’re really hoping to get things going,” said Snow Trails marketing manager Nate Wolleson. “And the 10 day forecast, it does look much better.”

Eleven of Snow Trails’ 19 trails are open as of Monday January 13.

“That’s really great considering… it was around 70 in Columbus [this past weekend], so we were able to keep the fun going up here,” Wolleson added.

Click here for the Storm Team 4’s most accurate forecast

A cold snap in the fall is partially responsible for that, as they’re able to sustain a 10 to 24 inch base on the skiing and snowboarding trails.

“We got started the earliest we ever had before: November 7, and we were able to make a lot and really build the base up,” he explained.

Snow Trails has live web cam feeds of their trails that you can check out before hitting the slopes as well as daily snow reports on their website. CLICK HERE to access those.