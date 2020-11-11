Local veteran John “Jack” Crowley inducted into Ohio Military Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Navy veteran John “Jack” Crowley, from Hilliard, Ohio is one of the 2020 inductees into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame of Valor.

Even though he’s out of the service, Crowley continues to serve the community as a local firefighter and combat medic teacher. He joined the Navy in 2009 when he was just 21 years old.

“I went into the military because I was kind of like a troublemaker when I was younger,” said Crowley with a laugh.



In 2011, as a medic corpsman with the Marines, he deployed overseas to the combat zone of Hellman Provence, Afghanistan.

“2010 to 2012 in Hellman Provence in Afghanistan, that was when we had to retake a lot,” Crowley said. “That was even after Bin Laden was killed. We had to retake a lot of lost ground.”

For his heroic actions as a medic in June 2012 during Operation Enduring Freedom, Crowley earned a Bronze Star with Valor and a Purple Heart.

“It was the longest probably two hours of my life,” said Crowley who described one night he had returning from night patrol with his 3rd squad. “Pitch black darkness . . . one of my Marines stepped on an IED, went over there, swept the area, treated him, and I was putting tourniquets on him, giving him fentanyl for the pain.”

While under enemy fire, Crowley’s medical pack was blown up, but he remained calm and focused on treating his injured soldiers. He credits the mini-med kits worn by all Marines for giving him the tools to save lives.

“It’s what I was using . . . using everyone’s stuff and what was around me to stop the bleeding, pack the wounds, put tourniquets on, stuff like that,” Crowley said.

Disregarding his own injuries, Crowley helped move the casualties to a safe collection point and provided life-saving updates on the patients until the medical emergency evacuation helicopter arrived.

“Seven out of 10 of us were injured, two of them were double amputees above the knee, a bunch of walking wounded, including myself, one KIA, and it was about 45 minutes before the British came and cas-evacked my guys out,” said Crowley.

For his selfless bravery, Crowley received the Military Medic of the Year Award in 2015. Today, he works as a part-time firefighter and teaches Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) classes. Although difficult, he often tells his students about his time overseas.

“I do it to tell their stories, especially the ones who are no longer here,” said Crowley. “I say, ‘Hey listen, you probably should learn from our mistakes because you guys are probably going to see the same thing if not worse.'”

Crowley said he feels honored to be one of the Central Ohio veterans inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame this year.

“Honestly, I was kind of humbled but also shocked because like there’s guys that were in the Hall of Fame that were Special Forces,” said Crowley.