WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Local vegan delivery and catering business Can’t Believe It’s Vegan opened a brick-and-mortar location in Westerville earlier this month.

The location, at 584 West Schrock Road at the Parkview Center Plaza, celebrated its grand opening July 9. Owner Clayton Freeman calls the location a “win, win, win,” saying Can’t Believe It’s Vegan is the only 100% vegan offering in the surrounding areas.

Can’t Believe It’s Vegan’s menu features a number of sandwiches, salads, pastas, and bowls, including the gluten and soy-free Buddha Bowl, packed with jasmine rice, BBQ jackfruit, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, and Sriracha mayo. A customer favorite has been the Crispy noChick Sandwich, filled with vegan chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Sriracha mayo.

Guests will also find Freeman’s famous vegan ribs, a Can’t Believe It’s Vegan staple that would sell out when operating as just a delivery service. The ribs are jackfruit coated in a secret seasoning blend and a house-made BBQ sauce.

Three years ago, Freeman left a 30-year career in the car industry to pursue his passion for cooking. After transitioning to the vegan lifestyle a couple of years prior, Freeman and his wife noticed a hole in the market: No one was offering a vegan delivery service.

Can’t Believe It’s Vegan was born, with Freeman making and delivering each order himself. The name came from Freeman’s wife, Kim.

“We’ll call it what everybody has said when we take food over to people’s houses,” she said to Freeman. “Every time they eat some of your food, they say, ‘Oh come on, Clayton – I can’t believe it’s vegan.’”

The service became incredibly popular in Westerville as Freeman’s menu offerings and client base expanded. He knew he couldn’t be a one-man operation for much longer and started looking for a physical space in July 2021.

As residents of Westerville, the location has been perfect for the Freemans. Not only does the spot include ample parking for visitors, but Can’t Believe It’s Vegan is the only 100% vegan restaurant in northeast Columbus with no competition in Westerville, Lewis Center, New Albany, or Gahanna.

Freeman says he and Kim are not “pushy vegans” and encourages those interested in exploring a plant-based diet to stop in or call with questions.

“Good food is good food, no matter whether it is carnivore, or omnivore, herbivore,” said Freeman. “We just like to think that we’re making good food that tastes good that’s also good for your body and good for the planet.”



Stop into Can’t Believe It’s Vegan at 584 W. Schrock Rd., order online, and stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram. The Westerville restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed on Wednesday.