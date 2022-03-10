COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The recent surge in gas prices is leading to massive losses for local truck businesses in central Ohio.

“It’s really a difficult time for most of our members,” Shafi Shafat, president of the Somali American Chamber of Commerce, said.

As a truck driver himself, Shafat said the rising cost of fuel is hurting many in his industry.

Due to the scale of his business, he said most truckers either receive a flat rate, or are paid in how many miles are traveled.

But he said the cost of gas is often on the driver, and the current prices are simply too high for many of them to take on.

“Most of them are trying over the road, but you can see some of them they parked their trucks. And they are no longer, they cannot be on the road, unless things change from this point,” Shafat said.

And this isn’t just hurting the truck drivers, but also those who operate on their vehicles.

“The nature of the work has actually been very, very dicey,” Monday Monokpo said.



As a diesel mechanic, Monokpo said working on these trucks is how he makes a living.

And if fewer drivers are on the roads, he also ends up taking a hit.

“Most of them depend on driving these for survival, most of them depend on driving these to help their family,” Monokpo said.

Meanwhile, Shafat said if the prices don’t go down, the consequences will fall back on the community.

“Food supplies, groceries, and all those things are being done by these gentlemen. And if these guys decide to shut down their trucks, it’s going to come back to us,” Shafat said.