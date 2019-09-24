Local theaters showing Shawshank Redemption to celebrate film’s 25th anniversary

The Shawshank Redemption is back in theaters as part of the 25th anniversary of the film.

The movie will be in theaters nationwide through Sept. 25, according to Fathom Events.

The following Columbus area theaters are participating:

AMC Lennox Town Center 24 – Tuesday 7 p.m., Wednesday 7 p.m.

AMC Easton Town Center 30 – Tuesday 7 p.m., Wednesday 7 p.m.

Cinemark Carriage Place Movies 12 – Wednesday 7 p.m.

Crosswoods Cinema 17 – Wednesday 7 p.m.

Cinemark Stoneridge Plaza Movies 16 – Wednesday 7 p.m.

Polaris 18 – Wednesday 7 p.m.

Pickerington Cinemas 16 – Wednesday 7 p.m.

Cinemark River Valley Mall – Wednesday 7 p.m.

Click here for tickets and a full nationwide list of showings.

The movie was mostly filmed here in Ohio is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Some of the cast and crew members, including director Frank Darabont and Bob Gunton, who played Warden Norton, returned recently to where it all began — the closed Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, which was used for a majority of the movie’s setting. It is now a tourist attraction for fans of the film.

Users of the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) have ranked the film the best film of all time (9.3 out of 10), ahead of “The Godfather,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Godfather II.”

Tours of the prison are available daily from April 1 – Sept. 30, and Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 1 – March 31.