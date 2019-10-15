Local teen leads ‘A Christmas Story’ touring show

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are so many people who have Broadway dreams and often never make it.

One Columbus teen’s big dreams are already coming true and he’s only in middle school.

Tommy Druhan left for New York City last Thursday to begin practicing for the show.

He will spend two full months traveling across the country performing as the lead in ‘A Christmas Story.’

Tommy’s mom said he has always had a passion for music and acting.

“I started acting when I was about four,” said Tommy.



Tommy hasn’t missed a beat.

He performs in shows across Central Ohio and here in Columbus. He is also active in honors choir at his school. Tommy says his parents are a huge part of his success.

“She and my dad sacrifice a lot for me to be there and it’s just really cool that they are helping me,” says Tommy.



With his parents’ help, Tommy was able to audition in New York City and, in turn, landed a leading role in ‘A Christmas Story’ on tour.

“I always thought I was a little boy from Ohio and now I am getting more callbacks.”



Tommy’s choir teacher says this opportunity is few and far in between and did not come without a lot of hard work.

“It takes an enormous amount of discipline and to put in the time for lessons and the time to rehearse means you have to be well organized and have the support of your family,” said Tommy’s Choir teacher, David Monseur.

Tommy says of all the skills he’s developed over his life, ballet is his favorite.

“This is an amazing opportunity for anyone but especially for a young person who starts with a dream and they have the opportunity to follow their dream at such an early age,” said Monseur.



He is heading out on his nationwide tour with nearly 50 shows on the itinerary.

Tommy is just a young man fulfilling his dream, a little sooner than anyone ever expected.

Unfortunately, the tour doesn’t come to Ohio.

The shows are mostly on the West Coast and they finish up in New Orleans around Christmas.

Tommy’s school in Columbus has been working with the teachers who travel with the cast.

He won’t miss much of the curriculum while he is gone.

Tommy’s mom will also travel with him throughout the musicals tour.

It’s safe to say, for Tommy, this holiday season will be one to remember.

Click here for more information about the ‘A Christmas Story’ tour.