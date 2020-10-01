Local teacher getting dog back from China after pandemic shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When borders were closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, people were stranded, but they aren’t the only ones.

One central Ohio woman’s dog has been stuck in China since January. Now, after thousands of dollars later and the help of strangers she will soon have the reunion she has been waiting for.

Some advice is easier said than done; especially for Isable Graham Torrez, when she chose to teach abroad in China.

“I did what everyone told me not to, and that was pick a dog up off the streets.”

In a city of 8 million people and homeless dogs by the handful, there was something about Oso, the dog, she couldn’t ignore.

“I happened to have jerky in my backpack because I’m a good mid-western girl and so I was luring him out of main traffic.”

The two became in-separable.

“We became known as the weird foreign girl and the little stray dog. He’s perfect. He is everything I could ever ask for in a dog.”

Then COVID-19 found them a world away from each other.

In January, Torrez came back to the US for what she thought would be a quick trip.

The trip quickly turned permanent when borders around the world closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Oso spent months in boarding and Isabel searched for ways to get him to the US.

“I called airlines, I called cargo companies, I called 10 different pet shippers. I didn’t realize how hard a process it was and I was like please someone get me my dog home,” said Torrez.

She found the cost to fly a pet during COVID is roughly $10,000.

Luckily a rescue based in the UK was able to help the cost dropped to $5,000 and a plan to move Oso was put in place.

“Have had a lot of people point out that I could get a couple of dogs in the United States with it and I understand.”

The expense is not something a teacher’s salary can easily cover. Torrez still needed help and people were willing to give it to her.

“It was unexpected. I waited a really long time to ask because I felt like it was such a small thing. There are so many people dealing with awful awful things right now. I feel like not a lot of people understand wanting to get a dog back from another country. All of my stuff is there and he is the only thing I want back with me.”

Oso will fly into New York City in about a week where Isabel will drive to meet him.