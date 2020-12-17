Local small business hoping for second round of stimulus aid soon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Small businesses are still holding on to hope that stimulus aid will soon be on the way, helping keep their livelihood afloat.

Two we spoke to today say they’re really hoping some of that funding will be forgivable, meaning that they will be grants or paid back partially.

The holiday shopping season is what’s keeping Wild Cat Gift and Party above water.

“We’ve been in business for fifteen years we went through the recession we made it through all of that 2020 has definitely been the worst that we’ve seen business,” said owner Olivera Bratich.

She’s trying to play positive and worries that stimulus aid might be straight up loans.

“Even if we make it through this then we’ve taken on another lifetime of debt to keep our business alive and that’s a really scary thing,” she explained.

Don DePerro with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says chapters statewide discussed aid Thursday morning, saying he expects to see this round go differently.

“They are looking for the companies to show some level of duress that they’re having financial losses or that their revenue has been depleted from years past so they are making them qualify for this stimulus which they haven’t always done in the past,”

he explained.

Dough Mama’s Perrie Wilkof says the first round of stimulus only covered a few months saying, “That’s about how long 25 thousand dollars goes is about three months and now it’s been eight months so functioning for 5 months without any aid has really taken

its toll.”

It’s frustration she hopes will end.

“I really hope that they come through for people really soon…Yeah like now, like tomorrow.”

Wilkof and Bratich say they’re able to make it this long thanks to great local support.

For example, Wilkof says she thinks she wouldn’t have made it through November without the 900 pie orders that kept her busy.