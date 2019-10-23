Local residents mourn Tennessee State student killed in campus dorm shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Tennessee State University freshman who was killed last week in a campus dormitory shooting.

Rickey B. Scott III, 19, who previously lived in Central Ohio, was shot inside a room at Watson Hall dormitory on Oct. 13. His death has been ruled a homicide, according to WKRN.

Family members and friends in Columbus said they are “heartbroken” by his death.

“We love him so much and our hearts are totally broken. We will miss his great light,” Scott’s grandmother, Donna Bryant Williams, of Columbus, said.

TSU student George Wells Jr., 18, who police say also lived in Watson Hall, is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death, according to the Tennessean.

George Wells Jr.

Wells appeared before a Davidson County judge Tuesday morning, according to media reports in Tennessee.

Funeral services for Scott were held on Saturday at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 600 Frebis Ave. in Columbus.

More than 1,200 people attended services for Scott, who previously lived in Gahanna, Pickerington and Reynoldsburg, Williams said.

Williams described Scott as a beautiful soul who never met a stranger.

“Lil Rickey was smart, funny, athletic and charming. He had a ready smile and always gave the biggest hugs to his family,” Williams said.

She said he was “loved by all who knew him and will be missed every day.”

Tennessee State University remembers student Rickey Scott during emotional candlelight vigil. Read more at https://bit.ly/32iIBrt #TSUFamily Glenda Glover Posted by Tennessee State University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Scott, a TSU freshman, was inspired to attend Tennessee State by media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who attended and graduated from TSU, according to the Tennessean.

