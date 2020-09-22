Local Pumpkin Patch prioritizing health this year

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially started on Tuesday, meaning candy and costumes, and pumpkin patches for some. But this year, many traditions will look different in efforts to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum.

One pumpkin patch has new rules in place already. Sam’s Pumpkin Patch opened one week early due to so many questions coming in. Owner Terry Dunlap says he’s been very clear with his customers about what to expect.

“Because of social distancing, if we have 10 cars in here, they’re all going to be 6 feet apart,” Dunlap says.

Along with social distancing, customers must use hand sanitizer and be wearing a mask before touching a pumpkin or a wagon.

“We don’t want anybody or the kids to get anything from grandma or grandpa, because a lot of grandma and grandpas come with their kids, and we want everybody to be safe.”

He says free masks are available for everyone. Also, hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the facility.

“We want everybody to be safe.”

In its Halloween guidelines released Tuesday, the CDC called it a moderate risk to visit “pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.”

Dunlap says the patch ran out of pumpkins pretty early last year, so he made sure to have more this year.