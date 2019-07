COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the first debate of the 2020 Presidential cycle in the rearview mirror, just what was the outcome?

Over two nights, 20 of the 25 announced candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Donald Trump faced off, debating issues such as health care, immigration, and jobs.

Local political strategists — Democrat Greg Haas and Republican Terry Casey — sat down to discuss the winners and losers of this week’s debates.

Watch to video above to see what they had to say.