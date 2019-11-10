Local police to grow beards, paint nails from November to December in honor of late detective

UPPER ARLINGTON (WCMH) — Upper Arlington Police Officers and several local agencies will grow beards or paint their nails this month in honor of Erik Gilleland, who died after battling gall bladder cancer earlier this year.

Male officers are dropping their razors and growing facial hair, while female officers are able to paint their nails a color of their choice for the months of November and December, officials said in a press release.

They started Nov. 1.

The agencies started growing their beards and painting their nails at the same time as No-Shave November, a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.

Beginning November 1, 2019, Upper Arlington Police Officers will join with several local agencies in honoring Erik… Posted by City of Upper Arlington Police Division on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Gilleland was diagnosed in 2016 and underwent treatment, which put his cancer into remission until 2019. He died on April 5.

Erik retired as a detective from the Dublin Police Department and the FBI-Columbus Child Exploitation Task Force after 28 years of service.

He began his career in Law Enforcement in 1991 with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and then with Bexley Police Department.

Click here for information about a memorial giving campaign has been set up in honor of Gilleland.