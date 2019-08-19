Local organization aims to help people overcome mental illness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local group is aiming to help people who have a mental health illness.

iLive The Movement, a nonprofit organization, held a workshop with the three stages of healing — acknowledgment, doing the work, then learning to embrace a life worth living.

Jordyn Dunlap, the group’s CEO, said she started the group after her own journey with mental illness.

“So, of course, I’m looked at as, ‘You’re the journalist. You’re the preacher’s kid. You have this perfect life,’ but it broke me to no end and I realized that I’m no different than anyone else,” she said.

According to the organization’s website, it serves as a platform of support for survivors of any mental illness, hoping to use the testimonials of survivors as a way of overcoming mental illness.

The organization offers resources throughout the city.

In addition to this project, Dunlap is also an employee at NBC4.