Local nonprofits work to keep the homeless safe from coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- As Ohio prepares for a community outbreak, many of Columbus’ nonprofits are working to help people who are experiencing homelessness or those who are low income.

Over at The Open Shelter, they have upped their sanitation with cleanings twice a day. They are also offering hand sanitizer as soon as people walk in. Not only do people not have access to places to wash their hands, making them more susceptible to the Coronavirus but Shell Mathias worries their immune systems won’t be able to stand up as well as others.

“Their bodies are already tired, they are worn down and not getting the rest they should and perhaps not getting the nutrition they need,” said Mathias, who works at The Open Shelter.

Over at the Statehouse, on Monday a group of House Democrats penned a letter to Governor Mike Dewine urging him to create a temporary paid sick leave program to encourage individuals with the coronavirus to stay home.

The Governor has not responded to this request according to Rep. Kristin Boggs, (D) Columbus. Boggs worries it will be the people who can’t afford to stay home that could infect the most people.

“The person that is serving food at a restaurant or handing you your ticket at a Blue Jackets game might be the person that ends up spreading that sickness that ends up costing life down the road,” said Boggs.