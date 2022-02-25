COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio is partnering with a local non-profit to provide those in Ukraine with much needed medical support.

The non-profit organization, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, seeks to set up field hospitals and arrange treatment and surgeries for the wounded — both on and off the battlefield, all while promoting awareness of Ukrainian human rights and freedoms.

The organization said those here in Columbus can help make a difference in someone’s life from thousands of miles away.

“We’re trying to get as much attention and as many people to participate in it,” Marianna Klochko, president of the Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio, said. “It’s not just for the Ukrainian-American community, it’s for everyone who’s against war and against this unprovoked aggression.”



For more information on the Revived Soldiers Ukraine and their efforts to help the Ukrainian people, visit their website.