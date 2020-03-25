Local nonprofit collects supplies for Columbus Police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus nonprofit is hoping to help protect the men and women who protect the community every day.



“We’d like to just help them out. These are people who help us on a daily basis. This is what they do for the city,” said Nicole Banks, founder, and president of the Starfish Assignment.



The organization works with law enforcement to identify and meet the needs of individuals, families or other groups. During the COVID-19 health crisis, Banks realized law enforcement was also in need.



“It didn’t surprise me that officers didn’t tell us because they’re willing to ask for things for others but not for themselves,” Banks said.



She heard stories from friends and neighbors about police officers struggling to find hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products to use while on duty.



“They need to wipe down their vehicles, they need to use hand sanitizer all the time anyway. But now is even more important and it’s not available because other people are using them in the course of their duties as well,” she explained.



At one Columbus substation, a police spokesperson showed NBC4 the sparse shelves normally stocked with personal protective supplies. A shelf marked “hand sanitizer” was completely empty, baby wipes were the only cleaning wipes available and only the smallest size latex gloves remained for officers to use.



Banks said Starfish Assignment is hoping to replenish the supplies, and also collect new thermometers so officers can monitor their health.



“We’d like to have police officers do that before they come in so they don’t expose other people to these kinds of illnesses and they can get proper medical attention before they go into work,” she said.



To donate extra supplies or make a monetary donation, click here. You can also connect with the Starfish Assignment on Facebook.