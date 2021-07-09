Local Mexican restaurant chain opening 3rd location at Grandview Yard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Habaneros Fresh Mexican Grill is opening a third location at the Grandview Yard later this month.

In a news release announcing the opening, Habaneros is described as “a locally owned and family-operated bar and restaurant serving authentic Mexican street-style food and drinks.”

According to a listing on the Grandview Yard website, the restaurant’s specialties include “authentic street tacos, tequila-infused drinks and mezcal.”

The Grandview Yard site listing also states the restaurant will be located at 1105 Yard Street and offer dine-in, carry-out and delivery options. Diners will also be able to enjoy patio dining and a bar area with “an abundance” of TVs.

This new dining experience will add to the Grandview Yard’s variety of restaurants and eateries listed on its website including, Brekkie Shack, Hofbräuhaus, Jason’s Deli, Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A.

Habaneros Fresh Mexican Grill’s website indicates its other restaurants are located at Mill Run and Main Street in Hilliard.