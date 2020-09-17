Local man sentenced for illegal gun possession after threatening President Trump and local secret service agent

In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 photo, Traffic passes the federal courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Lawyers representing human trafficking victims want a series of lawsuits alleging hotels across the country ignored signs of trafficking on their premises consolidated into a single federal case in the Columbus courthouse. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Perry County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

John William Shade III, 39, of Thornville, Ohio, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the FBI received reports of Shade making multiple comments of a threatening nature on Twitter toward President Trump as well as one comment directly toward a local Secret Service agent.

Shade’s comments about the agent on Twitter came several weeks after the agent attempted to speak with Shade at his residence regarding an incident at an event where Vice President Mike Pence was a speaker.

Shade has a history of traveling within and out of the state to attend political events and protests. On several occasions, his conduct at these events has resulted in charges related to trespassing, obstructing, invasion of privacy and carrying weapons.

For example, in April 2018, Shade and others traveled to Georgia to counter-protest a rally by the National Socialist Movement (NSM). Shade used a GoPro camera to record himself. In his videos, Shade discusses a Glock19 present in the vehicle and how he would shoot NSM leaders.

The same month, Shade traveled to the American Renaissance Conference in Tennessee and recorded himself on his GoPro and in conversations with others. In his recordings, he mentions serving as armed security for his group and leaving weapons at a camp to avoid law enforcement detection at a checkpoint.

During a court-authorized law enforcement search of Shade’s home, items were found that the FBI Laboratory later concluded may be readily assembled into an improvised incendiary device, also known as a firebomb or Molotov cocktail.

Shade admitted that he possessed firearms and ammunition after being convicted in Guernsey County Court of Common Pleas to robbery, a second-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge in November 2019.