Local high school students help NASA grow lettuce in space

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three local high schoolers have been working on a project that is out of this world- or at least will be.

The lettuce growing at the Olentangy STEM Academy is helping NASA to grow plants on the International Space Station.

Isaac Rose, a sophomore at Olentangy STEM Academy who is working on this project said, “The product is different everywhere so we can replicate the best situations for the best yield- in Mars and on the moon, and space.”

Madi Heffernan, another Olentangy STEM Academy Sophomore working on this added, “I know Isaac likes to talk about Space is the next frontier, and we’re a part of that.”

A part made possible for these high school sophomores thanks to the help of their science teacher, the Franklin Park Conservatory and the Fairchild Challenge.

Since sending things up to the International Space Station is so expensive, they’re sharing data that with NASA in hopes of one day helping them grow things like lettuce in space.

Mark Miller, who manages the project for Franklin Park Conservatory said, “It’s 21st century learning. There’s critical thinking, there’s systems, there’s working with others, learning in groups, I think it’s just fantastic.”

Jamie Doup, a Science teacher at Olentangy STEM Academy is a strong supporter of partnerships like this and said, “I think anytime that students get to do real research, you’re putting them a step ahead. It’s not always a prescribed “do this and expect this to happen. They’re starting to go through all of their “What if’s…” “Well, why did this happen?” “What if we do this? What if we do that?”And then they get the option to contact NASA and say, “Next time we want to do this.””

All in their quest to help keep things growing beyond earth.

“Obviously, we want to see one of our lettuce end up on the International Space Station next. So, we’ll see,” Doup said.

“We have been able to learn and grow, but that has been helping NASA to learn and grow even more. And so now they’re going to be able to get healthier, better, tastier plants to the ISS,” Heffernan said.

The next round of lettuce seeds will be planted by these students in January. This time they plan to have multiple heads of lettuce growing in the same pot in hopes of maximizing efficiency. Opportunities like this are offered through Fairfield Challenge and are open to middle school through high school age students. Right now, Olentangy STEM Academy is the only school in the state helping to grow lettuce in space, but Mark Miller concluded saying, “My future goal is to see every student in Central Ohio participate in the Farichild Challenge. Where it started in Miami-Dade, they actually have every school in Miami participating, which is amazing to me. So, I’d love to see the same sort of growth of the program here.”

More information about “Growing Beyond Earth” can be found here.