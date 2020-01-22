Local Health Experts Monitoring Spread of Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are no direct passenger flights between Columbus and China. However, there are direct cargo flights from China to Rickenbacker Airport. Last summer Asiana Cargo started cargo service to Rickenbacker from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus.

Chris Pollock, supervisor of emergency preparedness at Columbus Regional Airport Authority, says the last Asiana flight arrived on January 2 and no new flights are scheduled for the next two weeks. “We are working with our local officials, talking with the customs and border protection group as well as working with the CDC to determine if there are any extra steps that we need to take,” Pollock said.

Chinese state media said Wednesday that the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the country battles the spread of the virus that has sickened hundreds of people and killed 17. The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the city also asked people not to leave the city without specific reasons. The illness comes from a new coronavirus that experts say may be mutating.

One case has been confirmed in the United State. The CDC says the man, in his 30’s recently returned from Wuhan to Washington state.

The World Health Organization put off deciding whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency, asking its expert committee to continue its meeting for a second day.

Dr. Shandra Day, an infectious disease specialist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says most people have had a coronavirus in their lifetime but his is a new strain with unknowns.

“It is too early to say how significant or how often this specific virus will cause severe respiratory infections,” Day said. “There’s a lot really we don’t know about it. The CDC is still trying to understand how it is transmitted, where and what the risk factors are for infection.”

The Ohio Department of Health says it is working in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and providing guidance to state and local public health agencies and healthcare providers.

CDC has advised healthcare providers to obtain a detailed travel history for patients being evaluated with fever and acute respiratory illness, and to immediately notify their local or state health department in the event that they have a patient under investigation for the new coronavirus.

Dr. Day says Central Ohio health professionals have prepared for these kinds of outbreaks. But she believes its unlikely this new virus will have a significant impact on the area.

“A lot of that will depend on the rate of human-to-human transmission but based on prior experiences with SARS and MERS, I would say that the risk of it arriving here in Central Ohio is relatively low but it is possible since it’s already arrived in the traveler in the US.”