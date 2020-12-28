Local health expert pleads people to avoid New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl parties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Health experts are concerned about people getting together to celebrate with with New Year’s Eve and Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl game just a few days away.

Doctors say parties for those occasions, combined with family get-togethers last week, could cause a

COVID spike and push hospitals to the brink in January.

“We are now in December of 2020 and COVID is now the third-leading cause of death for 2020,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth medical director and infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Gastaldo is offering a stark, somber reminder about COVID-19 for those thinking about hosting or going to a party for New Year’s Eve or to watch the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Day.

“Since December the 1st in our country, we’ve had on average at least 2,000 people a day die of COVID and for some days it’s actually 3,000,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

Dr. Gastaldo says hospitals across the country are under stress and is pleading with people to stay home.

“Many hospitals are really going to be challenged with any potential surge that may occur in the month of January related to holiday gatherings or gatherings of any kind,” he said.

Dr. Gastaldo recommends doing a Zoom watch party so people can still share the moment of celebrating the New Year or the Buckeyes while keeping friends, loved ones and yourself safe.

“Anytime people get together outside of your household, especially if you’re going to be eating, removing your mask, celebrating, anything, those are always riskier propositions where this very contagious virus can be spread,” he said. “I ask everybody to really pause and think twice before doing any of those activities.”