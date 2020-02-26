212 Ohioans under public health supervision after China travel, 20 in Columbus and Franklin Co.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Health departments in Columbus and Franklin County say 20 people are under supervision for COVID-19 Coronavirus after recent travel to China.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, a total of 212 people are under public health supervision statewide.

According to Columbus Public Health, 12 people who traveled to China and back are currently avoiding contact with others. Franklin County Public Health says its office is monitoring eight others.

ODH said Tuesday one person is currently under investigation for exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

So far since the outbreak began earlier this year, no one in Ohio has tested positive for the virus. Six people have been investigated and all have tested negative, according to the ODH.