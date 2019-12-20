Local gun shop stresses gun safety with kids home for holidays

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City School kids are now on winter break, and with all of those kids back at home, one local gun shop wants to make sure one more kid doesn’t die of an accidental shooting death.

Tis the season for shopping for gifts, and many of these customers are doing just that at L.E.P.D Firearms and Range. Michelle Buck was shopping for a gift. She’s a mom who owns guns.

“The kids have absolutely no idea where the guns even are. We have them well hidden and put up,” said Buck.

That’s how its been in her household. She, like many in Central Ohio, have ways of keeping their children safe from guns in the home. Yet some parents still fall short and accidental shootings do happen.

“It’s very upsetting to hear about situations like that. You always want to make a point to always have your guns put up in a place where they can’t reach them. Locked up safely,” said Buck.

Eric Delbert cant stress enough to parents put your guns in a safe place especially now that will be home for winter break.

Many will visit other families.

“If your family have children and friends over, they might not have grown up in that same environment. So to see an unsecured firearm for them , maybe they don’t have the same respect for it your own children do,” said Delbert.

If you don’t have locks or safes Delbert said a simple solution is to take the weapon apart and hide the pieces in different spots throughout the house. As a police officer he seen too many times what can happen when parents don’t secure their weapons.

“It’s devastating to the family. It’s devastating to the community . No one wants to see that happens,” said Delbert.

Delbert says it’s vital for you to lock your guns up, he says if you can not afford a locks, he says come to the store and he’ll give you one for free.