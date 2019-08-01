Local group gathers supplies to take to US Mexico border

“First of all, I am a Christian. Above any race or nationality, I’m commanded to love my brothers and sisters,” Love Without Lines-Amor Sin Lineas founder Kelly Escobar declared.

Escobar is channeling her frustration over the migrant crisis at the US Mexico border into action.

In the Bible, in Matthew, it says,” For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me in. I needed clothes, and you clothed me. I was sick, and you looked after me. I was imprisoned, and you visited me. Truly I tell you, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” And Jesus didn’t mention a border. Kelly Escobar

“Instead of sitting around and feeling depressed about what’s going on, I chose to do something,” she explained.

Escobar has been to the southern border many times. She says the people there who are seeking asylum in the United States are in need of help. Her group is collecting items to take to them during their trip scheduled for August 7- 15.

Love Without Lines-Amor Sin Lineas has two events this weekend where they will be collecting items.

Aug. 3 from 4-8 p.m. at La Mega Michoacana, 2175 Morse Rd.

“We would like to impact the immediate needs of the people,” Escobar added. “We know that there’s nothing long-term that we can do to help them at this point.”

Escobar says items needed include hygiene products– soap, shampoo, toothpaste and brushes, tampons, etc., baby products– diapers, wipes, formula, etc., new socks and underwear, as well as new or gently used shoes, and fast food or VISA gift cards.

