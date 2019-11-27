Local game day hot spots

Not heading to that state up north for the big game? Enjoy some local food and drinks right here in town while watching the Buckeyes take on the Wolverines. We visited two popular local spots to check out the food, drinks and fun!

Our first stops were Pins Mechanical Company and 16-Bit Bar+Arcade in Dublin. It’s a family atmosphere with lots of games to keep you busy before and after the game.

Some of the most popular drinks at Pins Mechanical are the Rosé All Day, Pinball Wizard, The Baller and Rhinegiest Truth IPA. Right next door, at 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with the Hulk Hogan (made with a bomb pop), the Lisa Frank (garnished with candy), or a fruity Slush Puppie made with vodka, gin, or tequila. You can also get a whole host of delicious mocktails if you don’t wish to imbibe.

Next, we checked out local standby Grandview Café. Some popular goodies to munch on during the game include the Margherita Pizza, the Spinach and Buffalo Chicken Dips, the Doughnut French Toast and the White Barbecue Wings complete with celery sticks.

The most popular drinks to quench your thirst? The Silver Bullet, Café Oldfashioned, and the Yuletide Mule (which is an exclusive, made with all local ingredients).

No matter how you watch the game remember to stay safe and enjoy the rivalry!