COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Worthington-Linworth Kiwanis Foundation is raising funds to supply face masks for students at Worthington schools.

Less than 24 hours ago, the Worthington-Linworth Kiwanis Foundation launched a GoFundMe Charity campaign to raise $1,250 to supply at least 500 masks.

The fundraising campaign will continue until September 7 so that the masks can be ordered and delivered to the schools by the anticipated return date of October 31.